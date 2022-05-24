(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Veterans Affairs office and clinic are making area veterans aware of the services at their disposal.
The Shenandoah VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will welcome VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Veteran Enrollment Specialist Dave Conrad Wednesday to assist area veterans enrolling in VA health care. Conrad will be at the facility from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Joyce Portz is the Shenandoah VA CBOC manager. Portz tells KMA News having Conrad in the area will assist in making residents aware of the services right in their backyard and answer any questions.
"We have veterans in the area that aren't using the VA at all or there are some veterans around that don't even know our clinic is here yet," said Portz. "So, just to kind of make people aware."
While primary care is the clinic's focus, Portz says other features available for veterans include an audio booth to test for hearing aids, physical therapy, orthotics, and podiatry. However, Portz says telehealth is a lesser-known feature for which the new facility has four dedicated rooms.
"Patients that are going to have surgery in Omaha through the VA, we can get their pre-op physical right here in the clinic," said Portz. "Like, they have to have tele-anesthesia or they have to have an anesthesia appointment before they go. Well that provider is out in Omaha and that saves the patient the trip up there. It could be an endocrine appointment, but ortho they usually have to go up there because they have to see the patient. We have lots of different appointments that can be done that way just to save the patient a trip."
She adds the clinic also provides a veteran's travel service that can transport patients to Omaha. Portz stressed the importance of providing basic and essential medical care to veterans.
"They were in the military, and we have patients there and people that say to us, 'oh, I don't use the VA leave that for somebody else," she said, "Well, they've earned it and they deserve it, and the more the better for us."
While patients typically have to visit Omaha for a specialist, Portz says the Shenandoah clinic provides an opportunity for rural veterans who don't always want to drive to Omaha.
Veterans interested in attending and enrolling in VA health care are encouraged to bring their DD-14 or other military discharge paperwork with them to the clinic Wednesday.