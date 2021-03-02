(Shenandoah) -- Eligible KMAland veterans can get their COVID-19 vaccinations at a special clinic in Shenandoah Wednesday.
Officials with the Veterans Administration's Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System, in conjunction with the VA's Shenandoah Community Based Outpatient Clinic, are holding the clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shenandoah's Elks Lodge on U.S. Highway 59. Janet Olsen is executive director of Page County Veterans Affairs. Olsen tells KMA News all area veterans eligible for vaccinations are invited to attend.
"We have it set up so it's well organized," said Olsen. "We'll walk you through, answer all your questions and help you. We've got eligiblity (information) right on site, so if you have questions about eligibility, I can walk you back to them."
Olsen says approximately 455 veterans were immunized at the first clinic in February. About 490 veterans have signed up for Wednesday's clinic.
"This is a wonderful advantage for the local veterans," she said, "and, I hope to see more of them out there. We're giving both shots--one and two--of course, not together. That means that if you're coming for your second shot, you're done. But, if you're coming for your first, your second shot will be followed up in the Omaha VA clinic."
Olsen says it's important for veterans to be immunized. She says many veterans are in the highest risk categories for COVID.
"About 80% of the veterans that we care for are over the age of 60," said Olsen. "Many of them do have complications. It's important to get this shot. You've heard a lot of negative things (about the shots). Don't listen to it. It's important to have this. It will buffer you, and give you an opportunity to enjoy your life without the fear of catching that COVID monster."
Anyone with questions about Wednesday's clinic should contact Janet Olsen at 712-215-0827 or Shenandoah's CBOC at 712-246-0092.