(Shenandoah) -- Some special activities are planned for Page County veterans Friday.
At least two Veterans Day ceremonies take place in the county, one of which takes place at Essex High School at 10 a.m. During the ceremony, two quilts of valor will be handed out to local veterans. In addition, Shenandoah High School holds its traditional Veterans Day observance at 10 a.m., featuring music by the high school and middle school bands and the high school choir. Shenandoah American Legion Post Commander Joe Jarden is honored speaker. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Page County Veterans Affairs Coordinator Janet Olsen says it's importance for students to learn about the contributions made by area veterans in defense of the country.
"I think that it's necessary to teach our young people to honor the past," said Olsen. "They won't be able to understand the past, and understand what the fight means, if they don't understand what a veteran is, and what they have accomplished, and what they have done. Our history departments are wonderful in this area, and they really do support the veterans. So, just take time, read a story, go back and just look it up on the internet. I'm sure Google can tell you something about your local veteran."
In addition, Hy-Vee is serving breakfast for veterans from 6-to-10 a.m., and Shenandoah's VFW Post 7337 is serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building on Lowell Street. Over the past several years, Olsen says she's noticed a wave of increased awareness toward veterans in the country.
"They're being recognized for helping them with medical problems that were service-connected," she said. "We're helping them reestablish themselves in the communities, and get their feet on the ground. Veterans are a very strong backbone for the working men and women in this country. They're well-trained, they're well-disciplined, and it's being acknowledged. But, I've seen a real wave of support for our veterans from the government all the way down--and that gladdens my heart."
But, Olsen says today's veterans still face many issues--the biggest of which is security.
"They want to know they'll have the money to retire on--which I think is an interest to all of us as we get older," said Olsen. "Medically, what benefits are they entitled to, what can we do to help them if they have a problem or concern? The big push right now I'm seeing is the end of life--education and providing for their spouse and families when it's their turn. All relevant questions."
Veterans with questions or in need of assistance should stop by the Page County Veterans Affairs Office at 615 Northwest Road in Shenandoah, or call the office at 712-246-4254, or Janet Olsen at 712-2150-0827. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen here: