(Shenandoah) -- The VFW Post 7224 is getting ready for Veterans Day across KMAland.
With so much going on in the nation with natural disasters, with elections and especially a global pandemic this year's Veterans Day might be in the back of some people's mind. This year the VFW in Shenandoah is able to bring a smile and a recognition to many across KMAland with food and a raffle. Ernie Robinson was a guest on KMA’s AM in the AM program and talked about the importance of this year's Veterans Day.
“It is going to be very important considering what is going on. It is just going to mean a lot to the people who signed that paper to give the ultimate sacrifice if needed. It’s an important day to remember these people who fought for this country and those who are still fighting for it,” Robinson said.
In order to recognize these veterans the VFW will be hosting a Veterans Day Cookout. On the holiday there will be burgers and brats and side dishes will be served from 11-2 at the Shenandoah Veterans Building which is located at 603 West Lowell.
“It’s open to the public, not just vets. The profits we get from this will help out fellow vets due to the fact that we were unable to have our poppy this year because of the virus. So we are trying to figure out ways to raise money so we can keep continuing to help fellow vets,” Robinson said.
Another way that the VFW is raising money to help veterans across KMAland is with a raffle. A Smith and Wesson M&P-15 rifle is being raffled. The raffle ticket sales have already begun and you can find them at the Veterans Memorial Museum or the Southwest Shooting Supply both in Shenandoah or you can find a VFW member for a ticket. The drawing will take place on the 23rd of December at the VFW’s monthly meeting.
