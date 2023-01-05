(Glenwood) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst fielded several questions Thursday on the possibility of repurposing the closing Glenwood Resource Center into a care facility for aging veterans.
Ernst appeared at a town hall at the Glenwood American Legion as she kicked off her 99-county tour for 2023. Dennis Kelly is an area resident and a veteran. He says there are over 40,000 veterans in western Iowa alone, but there is only one state-run veteran’s home located over three hours away in Marshalltown.
"If I was to need a veteran’s home, I can't go over across the river and use the one just 20 miles from here," said Kelly. "I'd have to go all the way to Marshalltown, it's a long drive. I know you're not directly involved in the funding of that, but federal money is involved to a degree. It's mostly a state issue, but you're really close with the governor, and we've got to get that through the legislature this year."
While calling it primarily a state issue for Iowa, Ernst says she would support more facilities like the one in Marshalltown in the western part of the state.
"The one in Marshalltown is a really great example of what the state can do to assist veterans if they should decide to do something here on the western side of the state," said Ernst. "Clarinda has also expressed interest in hosting veterans. It is a state issue, but it is one that we can work with the State Legislature and others that will be involved in the disposition of property."
Several residents brought up the possibility of utilizing the campus of the state-owned Glenwood Resource Center, which is slated to close sometime in 2024. Ernst encouraged supporters of the plan to talk with state lawmakers and Governor Kim Reynolds’ office to make their wishes known.
"That is something that is a state-driven issue, but it is something where we do want to take care of those veterans," said Ernst. "There is a level of federal spending and an obligation to make sure those veterans are cared for."
Aside from the future use of the campus, Ernst also expressed concern for the number of current residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities that are being moved to a state-run facility in Woodward or being placed in community-based settings.
"Making sure that the resources that are necessary to support them in their home communities, if at all possible, will be very, very important," said Ernst. "A lot of the Medicaid dollars flow down through the state, so we obviously have a vested interest in making sure that our vulnerable population is cared for."
Ernst’s stop in Glenwood was the second of three planned stops in southwest Iowa Thursday, including a broadband roundtable in Red Oak and a visit to a greenhouse in Pottawattamie County.