(Nebraska City) -- Work continues to restore and renovate a part of Nebraska City's history.
Over $2,500,000 has been raised to update the Veterans Memorial Building with features such as new windows, elevators, rentable office space, and roof repairs among others. The renovations take place as part of the goal to restore the building to its former glory. On the KMA "Morning Show," fundraising committee president Jim Kuhn says they want to bring the site back to being a gathering place for residents.
"We want to bring it back to what it used to be, and that's what everybody wants," said Kuhn. "We're going to have weddings, dances, receptions, bridal showers, dinner theater -- there's just so many things. It's going to be quite the place here in downtown Nebraska City."
The building includes nearly 4,000 square feet on both the auditorium floor and basement. Construction plans include a kitchen and dining room to hold cooking classes and even some youth events.
Veterans Memorial Building was built in 1928 and dedicated in 1929 and has held a variety of events over time. Around 2005, the building started to fall into disrepair due to upkeep costs. Nearly 10 years later, Nebraska City native Ted Beilman spearheaded the movement to start the restoration process. As they've continued Beilman's project, Kuhn says they've gotten a ton of help from the community.
"There have been over 400 donors alone giving contributions to this building to make it happen," said Kuhn. "It's a great thing. The city has got involved, citizens have got involved, a lot of veterans have got involved. It's truly a true community project."
Kuhn mentions that they've also received a $608,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
A soft opening for the revamped Veterans Memorial Building will be held on November 11. To find out more information or how to help, contact 402-209-1494 or visit the VMB website. You can hear the full interview with Jim Kuhn below.