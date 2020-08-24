(Clarinda) -- Despite a reduction in Veterans Affairs Commission members, Page County VA Executive Director Janet Olsen says services for veterans won't drop off in the county.
Last week, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a request to reduce the current five-member commission to three members. The supervisors also approved extending Wendy Halloran's term on the board by one year. Speaking on KMA's Morning Line Program Monday, Olsen says the commission's members assist the veterans affairs office with a number of activities.
"They are trained on current laws, they're trained on the benefits and service-connected eligibility for veterans, they know the filing method and the forms and they help us with the court documents," said Olsen. "One of their big roles in Page County -- because we do so much outreach -- is attending functions, events, county fair, the local FFA groups, the American Legion and the VFW functions so that they can help veterans get to us so we can file appropriate claims for them or answer questions for them that they may have."
Olsen says a lack of events brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a decreased workload for the board. Olsen says Halloran's re-appointment will fill the board after Douglas Vance and Ray Harris step aside.
"Because of COVID, we've been given a waiver that we can ask Wendy to come back and spend one additional year without going through the whole interview process and trying to re-fill, because we don't know if we'd like to go back to a five-member board down the road," said Olsen.
Despite less members on the commission, Olsen says her office will still be able to provide the same level of service to the county's veterans.
"We have good strong people in those positions, and they've all had training -- Wendy has actually done this job," said Olsen. "I don't see that as any kind of a problem for the veterans in Page County. If we do get up and running again and have that kind of demand, then we will request and approach the Board of Supervisors again for a five-man team."
Since the pandemic began in March, Olsen says herself and Denise Bryant -- the other member of the office -- have continued to stay in touch with veterans in the area.
"We call veterans and we make sure that we remember their birthdays," said Olsen. "We check to make sure they are safe. We've been delivering food. We have been doing everything that we can, even group phone calls that we can do online and have special events for them and we go to their homes. We've done a lot of outreach."
While the county's veterans affairs office is located in Shenandoah, Olsen says she has expanded her outreach to be available to veterans on the eastern side of the county each week.
"I'm in Clarinda every Monday from 2-6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall to answer any questions or help any veteran," said Olsen. "That started slow, but now I'm seeing maybe eight clients each Monday, so I'm delighted with that. I'm trying to canvas more of the Clarinda area. We can go to them, they don't have to come to us."
One service that has taken a hit during the pandemic is transportation to medical appointments through the use of volunteer drivers. Olsen says her office is still able to transport veterans to critical appointments, but cleaning and disinfecting procedures due to the pandemic have made routine transports difficult.
You can hear the full interview with Olsen below.