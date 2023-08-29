(Clarinda) -- Veterans who flew helicopter missions over 50 years ago in Vietnam are once again reuniting in Clarinda early next month.
Members of the 61st Assault Helicopter Company are holding a reunion from September 7th through the 10th, beginning at the Ice House in Clarinda. Mike Zogleman is a retired farmer living near Carson and a Vietnam veteran. Zogleman spent a year-a-half with the unit during the Vietnam War, which was in the country from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s. Zogleman says this year's event will have a special guest appearance on the Friday and Saturday of the event.
"This year, we're very fortunate to have a Huey helicopter to join us and it'll probably prompt a few tears from the pilots, crew chiefs, and gunners," said Zogleman. "But, we start at the Ice House Friday night at 5 and run through Sunday. Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon, the helicopter will be at the Clarinda Municipal Airport."
This is also the 13th reunion for the 61st AHC. Zogleman says the gathering brings in veterans from all over the country to catch up and reminisce.
"All of the Vietnam vets are getting older and this is chance to get together with the other fellas that were in the unit and tell stories," he said. "Unfortunately, as we age our stories differ in our perspectives, but it's a good time and a very low-key experience."
Zogleman adds that he also appreciates the Clarinda community and businesses that welcome the veterans during the reunion. He says the public is also invited to visit the helicopter while it is out at the Clarinda Municipal Airport and might even have a chance to get a ride, weather permitting.
"We're going to give the pilots a chance to reunite with the helicopter and fly it around--it should be interesting because I know for myself, I have not been in a Huey helicopter in 50 years," said Zogleman. "So, you should see some interesting antics out there. The public is invited and if you're lucky you'll maybe get to take a ride with it."
The unit has also been involved in special projects in Vietnam. Zogleman says members assisted in constructing a library in Bong Son, a city located next to the unit's base, about 10 years ago. You can hear the full interview with Zogleman below: