(Clarinda) -- Veterans who flew helicopter missions in Vietnam more than 50 years ago are coming to Clarinda next week.
Members of the U.S. Army's 61st Assault Helicopter Company are holding a reunion next Thursday evening at the Ice House in Clarinda. Mike Zogleman is a retired farmer living near Carson, and a Vietnam veteran. Zogleman spent a year-a-half with the unit during the Vietnam War. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Zogleman says the unit was stationed in the central highlands of the southeast Asian country from the late 1960's to the mid-'70s.
"It was a new unit in 1967," said Zogleman, "and stayed in the country until the withdrawal from Vietnam in 1975. It was a company of lift ships and gunships to support them. We were the typical Army aviation unit in Vietnam."
It's the 12th reunion for the 61st AHC, and Zogleman says he's honored to host the event.
"These guys, I've known over 50 years," he said. "They travel from all over the U.S. They really enjoy coming out to the Midwest. The people in Clarinda treat them just fantastically. We plan to continue this as long as our health permits."
Over the years, the unit has been involved in a special project in Vietnam. Zogleman says members were instrumental in constructing a library in Bong Son, a city located next to the unit's base, about 10 years ago.
"We decided what a gift this would be to the local people there," said Zogleman. "We financially built a library-learning center in Bong Son. It's quite unique in that it's not in the typical tourist place. It's quite a remote area. But, I'll tell you what, we were just met with enthusiasm and friendliness. What a great experience this was."
With more and more Vietnam veterans passing away every day, Zogleman says holding reunions with his unit members is a great catharsis.
"It's amazing that we'll talk about the same incident, and you get two different perspectives on that incident--which I find pretty amusing," he said. "But, it is a nice experience to get together with these guys--not to relive, but to sort of rehash our feelings, and stuff."
A social hour takes place from 5-to-6 p.m., followed by a presentation by renowned photographer Nick Ut at 6. Ut won the Pulitzer Prize for photography in 1973 for his photo of a naked girl running from a Vietnamese village after her clothes were burned in a napalm attack. The public is invited to Ut's presentation. You can hear the full interview with Mike Zogleman here: