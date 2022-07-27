(Greenfield) -- Aviation and history lovers will get the chance for a close-up with a Vietnam-era helicopter this weekend.
Saturday, July 30 a Sikorsky UH-34D, YL-37, is touching down at the Iowa Aviation Museum Greenfield Memorial Airport. The helicopter is being flown up to an airshow in Wisconsin, and will stop in Greenfield as part of its return trip to Oklahoma. On the KMA "Morning Show," Nick Turner, a spokesperson for the event, encourages the public to come and learn from first-hand sources about a key piece of history.
"It's emotional, it's very cool, and you can't read about these kinds of experiences in a book," said Turner. "I recommend you guys come out and see it if you can."
The YL-37 was originally found by an Oklahoma man named Gerald Hail, who used it to transport heavy loads as part of his work. Eventually, Hail began to restore the helicopter and discovered the original Marine Corps markings along with bullet holes and shell casings around the body of the aircraft. As Hail researched the YL-37, Turner says that's when he came up with the idea to turn it into a memorial.
"Being the natural historian that he is, he decided to repaint it and restore it back to its original colors the exact way that it looked in Vietnam," said Turner. "He flew it around to schools, museums, and airshows as a reminder and a remembrance."
Primarily, the YL-37 served the "Ugly Angels" while in Vietnam. From 1965-1968 the group flew missions around the Republic of Vietnam. The helicopter now carries a plaque naming all 33 members of the Ugly Angels that gave the ultimate sacrifice. Turner, a former military pilot and member of the Ugly Angels himself, says being able to bring stories like this to life helps bring awareness to the public and provide healing for veterans.
"Service members, a lot of times, have difficulty connecting or telling their stories to the general public," said Turner. "But when there's a sight, smell, or sound that brings back those floods of emotions and memories -- it's a healing thing."
Turner will be at the event this Saturday along with his father Philip Larry Turner, a Vietnam veteran and also a member of the Ugly Angels.
Saturday's showing is free and open to the public. Weather and maintenance permitting, the YL-37 is set to land around 1 p.m. at the airport. You can find more information about the event at flyingmuseum.com. You can hear the full interview below.