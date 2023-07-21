(Greenfield) -- Aviation and history lovers in the area can get a close-up look at a Vietnam-Era helicopter later this month.
On Sunday, July 30, a Sikorsky UH-34D helicopter, the YL-37, will fly into the Iowa Aviation Museum at the Greenfield Municipal Airport. The helicopter is being flown to Wisconsin for an air show and is stopping in Greenfield on its return flight to Oklahoma. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Wednesday morning, Museum Representative Kris Schildberg says the helicopter is a unique opportunity to see a piece of history from the Vietnam War bearing 54 patches over bullet holes and shrapnel damage from a rocket attack.
"She was the only Marine Sikorsky helicopter with documented combat history that survived the Vietnam War and returned home to become a flying memorial to all Vietnam veterans," said Schildberg. "During the many missions she flew, she was fired upon many times, and once she was disabled, she had to be carried out of a crash zone by a CH-53."
She adds that the pilots will also be available to answer questions, and visitors can look inside the helicopter, which was flown in the Republic of Vietnam from 1965-68 with the Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron known as the "Ugly Angels." The YL-37 Group Foundation of Inola, Oklahoma, supports the helicopter and has helped turn it into a flying tribute to all of America's Armed Forces. However, Schildberg says it also pays homage to the "Ugly Angels."
"On her, she has a bronze plaque that she proudly wears to show the names of the 33 marines of the 'Ugly Angels' who gave their lives in Vietnam while serving our country," she said.
While there is no charge for the viewing, Schildberg says donations are welcome to the YL-37 Group Foundation to assist in the helicopter's upkeep. Additionally, Schildberg says the aircraft uniquely connects to southwest Iowa through a Red Oak native and Vietnam War veteran.
"We had a gentleman who was inducted into our hall of fame in 2020, Phillip Larry Turner," Schildberg explained. "He actually flew this helicopter in Vietnam and he was able to come here last year and see it."
Weather and maintenance permitting, the YL-37 is set to land between noon and 1 p.m. and remain throughout the rest of the afternoon. For more information, contact the Iowa Aviation Museum at 641-343-7184. Updates will also be posted on the Museum's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Schildberg below: