(Shenandoah) -- Special events honoring area Vietnam War veterans are planned in Shenandoah next week.
Shenandoah's Veterans Memorial Museum at 603 West Lowell is the site of a celebration marking National Vietnam War Veteran's Day Tuesday. Activities begin with free hog dogs and refreshments at 11 a.m., followed by a program featuring a guest speaker from Offutt Air Force Base at 11:45. Ernie Robinson is commander of Shenandoah's VFW post. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning, Robinson says representatives of three area veterans groups will be on hand with information for area veterans.
"The Shenandoah CBOC (Community Based Outpatient Clinic) will be there, with a table to honor any questions these vets may have," said Robinson. "The V-A office is going to be there to answer any questions they may have about benefits, or whatever. The VFW, we'll be there to represent Vietnam vets, and hopefully, maybe get some new members. Even if you don't live in the Shenandoah area, I'm going to have my computer there with me. I can look up the nearest VFW post to you. I can get you the name of the person to contact."
Anyone with questions regarding Tuesday's events should call George Gibson at 712-246-3464.