(Stanton) -- The Friends of Viking Lake non profit group is hosting several fundraisers for a new park at the lake.
Friends of Viking Lake is currently in the process of raising funds to replace the existing playground at the campground. Group members Brenda Vrba and Amber Jennings appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Tuesday morning. Vrba explained the need for a new playground.
“The playground is really bad, it’s dated and needs tons of stuff because there’s nothing really for the kids to do,” Vrba said. “We decided that we could do some fundraisers and get the community involved to see what we can come up with.”
Events included for the fundraising is a free hotdog dinner on May 7th at campsite 70. A drive by supper at the Red Oak Elks on May 13th and a raffle with a drawing held on May 29th. Vrba explained the process of acquiring a new playground.
“We have Fry and Associates out of Kansas City helping us. Right now the state of Iowa has to come in and tell us where we can put it and how much room we have,” Vrba said. “Fry and Associates is doing an amazing job and right now we are in the process of figuring out but we do have an engineer group that’s helping us.”
To find out more about the fundraiser you can find the group on Facebook. To donate you can contact Brenda Vrba at 712-789-0146. Vrba shared the community excitement.
“I’ve had a huge support of the people that are camping right now and we’ve had a lot of people come up to us who are excited to help or do what they can to get this playground up and running,” Vrba said. “Like I said it’s not just for our campground it’s for anybody that wants to drive through the park and it’s a great opportunity to make Viking Lake a little bit better.”
To hear the full interview with Amber Jennings and Brenda Vrba click below.