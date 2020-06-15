(Stanton) -- Beachgoers and anglers visiting Viking Lake this summer will find less water.
That's because the lake is still recovering from last year's drawdown project. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials closed the lake's beach and some of the boat ramps in order to lower water levels to restore its fish population. DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes tells KMA News the plan was to reduce some of the predatory fish species dominating the lake.
"The Viking Lake project started last July--almost a year ago--with an eight-foot drawdown," said Hayes, "designed to restructure the fish population by crowding them. So, you allow the bass to really get on top of the bluegills. And, that's the population that was really struggling in the lake--the bluegills. So, crowding them really gives the predatory fish an advantage."
DNR officials closed the gate in January, in hopes that winter moisture would refill the lake. However, Hayes says lack of precipitation during the winter and spring months has slowed the lake's rejuvenation in terms of water depth.
"We're still about five or six feet low," said Hayes. "We've caught some water with a few storms that have moved through the Stanton and Montgomery County area. But, we could still use some more to refill that lake. Our plan was to have that lake refilled and ready to go for 2020, but Mother Nature didn't really cooperate with us. So, we're still low there."
Fortunately, Hayes says the lake's fishing quality has rebounded.
"The bass fishing's been good," he said. "Earlier this spring, I talked to a few anglers that had some really good trips catching crappies. So, that part or component of the fisheries has been really well. There is also a really good catfish population in the lake, so people can take advantage of that. It's been decent fishing, but we're looking, again, to fill that lake, and bring it back to normal, and make that a really good fishing lake, and an attraction in southwest Iowa."
While the lake's beach and campgrounds are open, some restrictions are in place due to COVID-19. More information is available by calling Viking Lake State Park at 712-829-2235.