(Nemaha, Neb.) -- The village of Nemaha, Neb., is hosting its inaugural “Testicle Festival” Saturday, Sept. 24.
The festival is set up as a fundraiser to raise money for the construction of a new community center in Nemaha. Event director Kim Tanner hopes the festival will bring in people from surrounding areas to join in and support the cause.
“The village is currently in the process of building a new community building for the village and the people that live there,” Tanner said. “We started the process in 2019 and we did get a block grant from the state of Nebraska, but during COVID there were quite a few delays and the cost of the building kind of skyrocketed on us, so we’ve been kind of racking our brains trying to come up with different ways to raise funds.”
The Testice Festival came to be as a part of a growing need for a community gathering place amongst the people of Nemaha.
“During a brainstorming session, we decided to try this out,” Tanner said. “The village got behind it and we’re all really excited to try it. This is our first annual so we’re looking forward to doing this and building on it in the future and hopefully bringing it back every year. We hope to have a great turnout and raise some funds for our community building.”
Saturday’s festival will feature a multitude of food and entertainment, including the serving of mountain oysters, turkey fries and chicken strips, as well as live music from local bands.
“We’ll have a beer garden and full bar for those who would like to have some drinks,” Tanner said. “We don’t really have anything for children this year other than all the playground equipment in the park. In the future, we plan on expanding some stuff for the children as well.”
Admission to the Nemaha Testicle Festival requires a minimum donation of $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by visiting EvenBrite.com.
Listen to the full interview with Tanner below.