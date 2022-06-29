(Villisca) -- Villisca is one of the places to be this weekend with two major happenings.
The community is gearing up for their Heritage Days and an all-school reunion. The schedule of events start on July 1 and run through July 3. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Pat Shipley says they hope to see faces both old and new at the festivities.
"We look forward to folks taking a little bit of time and joining us in Villisca," said Shipley. "There'll be some music, fireworks, fun walk/run, there'll be a Treasures in the Trunk event, the parade, 'Remember When' photo op, the Gray Family Memorial Horse Pull, and church in the park."
Other highlights of the three days include an antique tractor show, food trucks, bathtub balloon races, street dance and beer garden, armory tours, and various tournaments to participate in. The weekend of fun will wrap up with the VAFA raffle on Sunday at noon.
Both Heritage Days and the all-school reunion have been a staple of Villisca for a number of years. The two have typically run separately from each other at alternating years. Shipley says that with a lot of community help, they've been able to bring them together to enhance the experience.
"This was a joint effort between the Villisca Alumni and Friends Association and the Villisca Betterment Association," said Shipley. "This year we just tried to put things together -- kind of change a little bit of the format for registering, but we've been in the works with planning some of this for over a year."
The theme for this year's celebration is "No Matter Where I Roam, Villisca Will Always Be My Home." Shipley says they chose it with the intent to bring everyone back together and strengthen the community bond.
Heritage Days starts on Friday with an alumni registration at City Park from 3-7 p.m. followed by a meal at the football field. Anyone interested in joining the more competition-based activities may need to register and pay an entrance fee donation. To learn more about everything included in the celebration, view the full schedule below.
You can also listen to the full interview with Pat Shipley.