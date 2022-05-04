(Villisca) -- Two individuals sustained injuries in a Villisca house fire Wednesday morning.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the Villisca Fire Department was dispatched to 129 West 4th Street in Villisca shortly after 9:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, Bruce says fire fighters ascertained the occupants had evacuated the residence and initiated defensive fire ground operation measures to protect neighboring homes. Shortly after, authorities say operations transitioned to offensive after the fire extended from the first floor, through the second, and into the attic space. Ground operations were eventually terminated at noon.
The two occupants, Patricia Graham and Wayne Shook, were transported by Villisca Ambulance to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor injuries. However, no injuries were reported among first responders.
Bruce says the home, valued at approximately $27,000, and the property inside are considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Villisca Fire Department was assisted by Red Oak Fire and Rescue, the Stanton and Grant Fire Departments, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications, Villisca Ambulance, Montgomery County Emergency Management, Villisca Public Works, and the Villisca Electric Company.