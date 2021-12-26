(Villisca) — A Villisca man was arrested following an incident Sunday morning.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment in the 600 block of East 6th Street around 3:40 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a victim with multiple injuries to her face, arms and back. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 27-year-old Christian Meek on a charge of domestic abuse assault — first offense.
He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending an initial appearance.