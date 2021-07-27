Under Arrest

(Corning) -- A Villisca man faces numerous sex abuse charges from Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 74-year-old David Charles Crawford last Thursday around 10:30 p.m. Crawford was arrested on four warrants charging him with third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, enticing a minor under 13 years old and indecent contact with a child.

Crawford was taken to the Adams County Jail pending further court proceedings.

Additional arrests over the last month from Adams County can be found below.

Download PDF Adams Co. Sheriff's Blotter

