(Corning) -- A Villisca man faces numerous sex abuse charges from Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 74-year-old David Charles Crawford last Thursday around 10:30 p.m. Crawford was arrested on four warrants charging him with third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, enticing a minor under 13 years old and indecent contact with a child.
Crawford was taken to the Adams County Jail pending further court proceedings.
Additional arrests over the last month from Adams County can be found below.