(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on a number of charges from Thursday evening.
At 11:18 PM on June 11th, Adams County Deputies were called to the intersection of 10th Avenue and 2nd Street in Nodaway. After an investigation, deputies arrested Tanner Eric Abraham, age 19, of Villisca.
Abraham was charged with domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor), false imprisonment (serious misdemeanor) and obstruction of emergency communications (simple misdemeanor). He was transported to the Adams County Jail and is being held on no bond.