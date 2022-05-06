(Red Oak) -- A Villisca man faces theft charges following his arrest.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a joint investigation with the Red Oak Police Department has resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Tucker Alan Tepoel of Villisca. Authorities say Tepoel is charged with 2nd degree theft--a class D felony. The Sheriff's Office says Tepoel's arrest follows an investigation into the theft of just under 864 gallons of fuel.
Tepoel was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.