(Villisca) -- A suspect faces charges following an altercation in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ray Kirsch of Villisca was arrested late Tuesday evening on two counts of domestic abuse assault, 1st offense and interference with official acts. Kirsch was arrested after sheriff's deputies were called to the 100 block of West 6th Street in Villisca at around 9 p.m. for an assault in progress.
Kirsch is being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond. Red Oak Police and Villisca Fire/Rescue assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.