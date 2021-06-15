(Villisca) -- A Villisca man was arrested Tuesday morning on Fremont County charges.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 43-year-old Justin Smith in the 100 block of 4th Street in Villisca around 12:45 a.m. Smith was arrested following a short incident on an active Fremont County warrant.
He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held for two counts of ongoing criminal conduct. His bond was set at $50,000. The Red Oak Police Department, Cass County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Red Oak Fire and Rescue assisted in the incident.