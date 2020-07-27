(Elliott) — A Villisca man was airlifted following a single-vehicle wreck Monday.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a rollover wreck around 7:30 a.m. on 110th Street west of Pilot Grove Park. An investigation revealed 67-year-old Michael K. Reynolds was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 with a trailer westbound on 110th Street.
Reynolds told authorities the trail began to sway, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and roll. Reynolds was located in the vehicle and was removed before being airlifted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with serious injuries.
Red Oak Fire and Rescue, Grant Fire, Elliott Fire and Villisca Fire all assisted at the scene.