(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Sunday night.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say the accident occured in the 2700 block of 265th Street around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities say a pickup was located in a field south of the roadway fully engulfed in flames. The Sheriff's Office says deputies then located the driver, Kyle Pack of Villisca, at a nearby residence with injuries sustained in the accident. Pack was taken by rescue personnel then air lifted for medical treatment.
Authorities say the vehicle is considered to be a total loss, however, an investigation is still ongoing into the incident. Red Oak Rescue, Villisca Fire and Rescue, and Montgomery County Communications assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.