Accident

(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Sunday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say the accident occured in the 2700 block of 265th Street around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities say a pickup was located in a field south of the roadway fully engulfed in flames. The Sheriff's Office says deputies then located the driver, Kyle Pack of Villisca, at a nearby residence with injuries sustained in the accident. Pack was taken by rescue personnel then air lifted for medical treatment.

Authorities say the vehicle is considered to be a total loss, however, an investigation is still ongoing into the incident. Red Oak Rescue, Villisca Fire and Rescue, and Montgomery County Communications assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.