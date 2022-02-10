(Villisca) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has invested $47 million into Iowa's community infrastructure.
Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield made that announcement at a briefing at the Villisca Community Center Thursday morning. Greenfield says the nearly $50 million investment comes from the USDA's almost $1 billion investment into community infrastructure in rural towns. Included in the latest round of funding, Greenfield says, are grants for both the city of Villisca and the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
"If you've been to Villisca, some of that money is going to a street project, but also to help with some of their fire equipment," Greenfield said. "And then, of course, Montgomery County, the Red Oak hospital has been around for so long, and they're receiving equipment resources to help improve some of the equipment in their community hospital."
The USDA Rural Development awarded the city of Villisca a nearly $500,000 grant, while Montgomery County Memorial Hospital received roughly $200,000 in the latest round of funding. Villisca had also previously received a disaster grant to invest in their volunteer ambulance service through the USDA.
Greenfield says investments into hospital equipment and resources are crucial in more rural areas like Southwest Iowa.
"These are life and death investments, to keep our hospitals providing the services that our rural residents need," Greenfield said. "So many of these hospitals serve such a large area and if they were to close, there might be rural community members that don't get the services they need or they have to travel too far. So, making sure that we can support these county hospitals, these hometown hospitals, is just really really fundamental to providing those critical resources, and the critical services that are needed."
Also present at the meeting were representatives from the city of Nodaway who had recently received a $182,000 grant for street improvements. Greenfield says USDA funds are what make projects like that possible.
"As we heard today from a representative from Nodaway, a little town of 76, they would not be able to afford to improve their streets without the investment from USDA," Greenfield said. "Again, we provide grants for these projects, we also provide grants for technical assistance so you can get started in understanding your need, we provide loans, and loan guarantees."
While USDA Rural Development has several different programs for potential projects, Greenfield adds their offices can also help find other possible funding sources.
"We have 50 programs to help our communities, but if we don't have one for which you're eligible, we'll try to connect you with another resource," Greenfield said. "Because our staff, they care about their hometowns, and they want to make sure that they're taking advantage of these investments that are available to keep our rural areas vibrant and prosperous."
For more information on the loans or grants given out, or any other programs available through USDA Rural Development, contact the Iowa headquarters at 515-284-4663 or the Atlantic office at 712-243-2107.