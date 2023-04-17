(Villisca-Salt Lake City) -- A KMAland native has been selected for a prominent leadership role with the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
Born and raised in Villisca, Kathryn Boyd was appointed last month as the CEO of the PPAU, succeeding longtime CEO Karrie Galloway. A 1990 Villisca High School graduate, Boyd received a bachelor of science degree and is seeking a master's degree in Healthcare Leadership from Western Governors University. Boyd has spent over 25 years in the healthcare industry, including 16 in reproductive health, serving eight years in leadership roles with Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and eight years with Carafem. Boyd tells KMA News she was ecstatic and honored to move into the new leadership role filling the footsteps of Galloway, who had served as CEO of PPAU for over 40 years.
"Karrie Galloway was the CEO for 41 years and really was the heart and soul of that affiliate -- following in her footsteps and continuing her legacy is just such an honor," said Boyd. "It was an arduous process going through this with many interviews with the board and visits to Salt Lake City, so I am just ecstatic."
While not originally visioning herself on the front lines for reproductive rights and healthcare, Boyd says she established connections with Planned Parenthood of the Heartland in 2005 in Des Moines after one of her students at a local college chose to do an internship with the organization.
Since climbing the ladder at both Planned Parenthood and, more recently Carafem, an Illinois-based abortion care and reproductive healthcare provider, Boyd says she has chosen to embrace the role, particularly since the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer.
"Fighting for folks and their rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom and when those rights are being threatened or out-an-out just taken away from them, it lights a fire inside of me," she said. "Government should not intercede in healthcare between a person and her physician or provider -- but here we are."
Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, several Republican-led states, including Iowa and Utah, have pursued stricter guidelines for abortions. Both states have legislation currently tied up in their respective state courts, with Utah's law all but banning the procedure except for a few exemptions and Iowa lawmakers' proposal of a six-week ban or "fetal heartbeat" law.
Boyd says the flurry of legislation has led to much pivoting and the need to adapt within the reproductive healthcare industry. However, she emphasized that she has never lived in a country where reproductive healthcare, to a certain extent, wasn't a constitutional right, let alone states continuing to clamp down on access to abortions.
"There's been so much movement on this in the last decade with more trap laws, more bans, and more attempts to decrease access to healthcare that should be a basic human right," said Boyd. "Personally, when I think about my home state, it's very disappointing."
Boyd adds it wasn't too long ago, during her time with the Des Moines-based Planned Parenthood organization, that Iowa was on the opposite end and pushing to increase access to reproductive health services.
"We were the first in the nation to provide telemedicine services for abortion care, we faced down two lawsuits and two challenges to providing that type of care via telemedicine and we won those," Boyd emphasized. "So, being part of that team and being on the cutting edge of that technology and fast forwarding to know, it's just really saddening for me."
Thus, Boyd looks forward to continuing to push for such technologies in Utah and increasing access to abortion in the state. Boyd will begin her position as CEO of PPAU beginning in May. She will replace interim CEO, Sarah Stoesz.