(Villisca) -- Like other area libraries, the Villisca Public Library had to get creative to provide programming while doors were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, Villisca Library Board President John McKean presented an annual report to the board. McKean says the library is generally open 25-30 hours per week, but that was different for a large portion of 2020.
"COVID has slowed things down, so some of our numbers are down from last year," said McKean. "We've added a number of virtual Zoom meetings to try to make up for that. We're still learning how to get that all done properly. We're quite proud that even when other libraries were closed, we were able to provide curb service and delivery within town."
While it's located in Villisca, McKean says the library serves a number of Page County residents.
"The 440 residents of Douglas and Valley Townships, we are their closest community library," said McKean. "Through the Enrich Iowa program, all residents of Page County and the state of Iowa can use and have a library card. Some services have to be limited. We appreciate your past support for our public libraries and hope you'll continue to value the service we provide."
Community libraries in Iowa receive funding from the state, from cities and from counties, as well as from memorials and donations. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says counties are required to provide at least some funding to all of their libraries.
"When it comes to library funding, we're aware of the code," said Morris. "We've tried to improve as we've gone along, because we were right at the code minimum for our Page County libraries. Now in this new budget, we're slightly above the minimum, I believe, I don't have it right in front of me."
While Page County does not provide any funding to the Villisca Library, Morris says he appreciates the update, because a number of Page County residents utilize their services. He says patrons crossing county lines causing a tricky situation when it comes to county funding.
"The Clarinda Library has a fair number of patrons coming over from Taylor County and they are always welcome," said Morris. "In Shenandoah, Fremont County utilizes that library. And then in Essex, I think we get some Montgomery County carryover. It's hard to be totally fair on how to fund it. So the formula that's typically been used is that each county would fund those libraries inside their geography."
In Page County, the supervisors contributed $34,000 to the county's libraries last fiscal year. The county's preliminary budget includes a small increase to that amount for the upcoming fiscal year.