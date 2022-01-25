(Red Oak) -- One public library official is asking for an increase in funding from Montgomery County.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors received an update from Villisca Public Library Director Martha Herzberg, who requested an increase in county funding for fiscal year 2023, beginning on July 1st. Herzberg says a red flag was raised during her latest annual report on fiscal year 2022 to the state, noting the county hadn't increased its funding from the previous fiscal year. Herzberg was then able to find the allocation hadn't increased in nearly five years.
"So I did a bit of digging and found that no, it had in fact not changed," Herzberg said. "And in fiscal year (2017), which was the first increase in eight years for the Villisca Public Library, and then it increased again in fiscal year (2018), and it has remained the same ever since."
Herzberg, who has served as the library's director since 2015, says the increases in fiscal years 2017 and 2018 were to make the county library service contracts more equitable across the board.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, forcing businesses and libraries across the country to close their doors to the public. While the library adopted a curbside method for patrons, Herzberg says the smaller amount of funding limited their adaptation compared to, for example, the Shenandoah Public Library.
"We didn't have the funding that they had to purchase outdoor lockers with lock boxes, so ours was a little more small town," Herzberg explained. "It was pull up to the curb, honk, and we'll bring your books out, and I either put them in the back seat or they popped the trunk and I put them in."
Herzberg has requested the county budget include $8,134 to the Villisca Public Library in the upcoming fiscal year, equating to a 5.5-to-6% increase. In addition, she says a 15% increase in property insurance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was also not included in the previous library budget.
"That means that we had about $7,000 less money budgeted for other things, that now went to pay the insurance bill," Herzberg said. "That takes away from our programming budget, our book budget, and our building fund."
Currently, Herzberg says the Villisca Public Library and other libraries throughout the state currently receive funding from the city, county, and state governments, with additional funding coming from the occasional grant.
The board took no formal action on the budget request at Monday's meeting and will consider the information as the county continues to formulate its fiscal year 2023 budget.