(Villisca) – The city of Villisca has received a $100,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation to help tear down three aging buildings downtown.
The city applied for the grant in May to help fund the teardown of the venerable Rialto Theater, as well as two adjacent buildings to make way for a new community space. Tripp Narup is a member of the Villisca City Council and is president of the Rialto Board. He says the board will turn over control of the building to the city and contribute $25,000 to the project.
"This grant is really a two-part project," said Narup. "The $100,000 they gave us is for the teardown portion of the project. Once we get that done, then we'll apply for another grant to build a covered farmer's market and an outdoor performance space."
The Rialto was originally created in 1930 from a converted mercantile building and held numerous school and community performances. It has been closed since 2017 due to structural problems. Narup says the building is beyond repair.
"We really started out trying to restore the Rialto, because a lot of people have very fond memories about all the shows and activities that used to go on there," said Narup. "We quickly found out that there's not much holding that building up anymore, and it would have cost us $850,000 just to fix the structural problems."
The estimated cost for the project is around $210,000. In addition to the $100,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation and the $25,000 from the Rialto board, the city is contributing $60,000 with the final $25,000 being raised from local donors and businesses. Narup says it will be sad seeing the structure go.
"It's a big deal in town," said Narup. "There's hardly anybody you talk to over a certain age who wasn't in some way or another involved with the Rialto. When we originally hired the architect to give us a restoration plan for the building, he took one look at it and said we better have a structural engineer look at this. When the engineer looked at it, he looked at the back wall and said, 'I don't even know what's holding that up.'"
As part of the revitalization of the space, Narup says plans call for construction of a covered farmer’s market and outdoor performance space.
"We already have a pretty robust farmer's market," said Narup. "Right now, if it rains or anything, they're hanging out under a tree. I think it will be a big improvement for them. Maybe we can also find some other uses for it besides just the farmer's market."
Donations are still being sought to fund the project and can be dropped off at Villisca City Hall. Narup was a recent guest on KMA’s Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.