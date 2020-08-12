(Red Oak) -- A Villisca woman was arrested following a wreck Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a single vehicle accident around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 34 and 200th Street just east of Red Oak. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 33-year-old Ashley Dyanne Gossett-Nye on charges of OWI -- first offense -- and interference with official acts.
Gossett-Nye was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. Red Oak Fire and Rescue and Red Oak Police assisted at the scene.