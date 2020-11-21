(Villisca) -- A burglary committed by youth in Villisca was stopped thanks to a random passerby.
On Saturday the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was notified that a passerby had observed individuals exiting a building into the alley at 327 E 4th Street, the site of the Jones Store and former Museum in Villisca. The passerby then called and reported this activity as well as detaining one juvenile male until Law Enforcement arrived.
As a result, three male juveniles ages 12, 13, and 16 as well as 18-year-old Drake L. O'Briant, of Villisca were arrested and charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. The three juveniles were charged and released to the custody of parents while O'Briant was held in lieu of a $5000 bond.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office personnel are thankful for the actions of the passerby that allowed this crime to be cleared by arrest, but must advise against directly confronting individuals as it may be detrimental to one's personal safety.