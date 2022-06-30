(Ely) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for a new bioproduct pilot program.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Tuesday outside the Dan and Debbie's Creamery, a family-owned operation in Ely, outlining the impacts and innovations of the $10 million investment from Congress' Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Vilsack says the program intends to provide a roadmap for implementing more bioproduct programs and reducing agricultural operations' carbon footprint.
"A way in which communities, farms, and groups or farmers, or co-ops, could come together and work to figure out a bio-based product that could be produced in their area and how they would go about producing it," said Vilsack.
Under the program, the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture can award up to $10 million divided among the highest-rated applications, including eligible universities and private-sector partners. Vilsack says the hope is to build towards a future that includes a bio-based economy.
"It means basically taking everything that's grown, raised, and produced on a farm, and turning it into something more valuable," said Vilsack. "That includes not just the corn and soybean, not just the livestock that's going to be processed, but it also includes all the waste product that is created during the production process."
One example touted by Vilsack included the work of Cargill, a private food corporation, which recently broke ground for a new $300 million facility in Eddyville.
"Cargill's vision is figuring out ways in which even apparel -- the clothes that we wear can be climate friendly -- produced from climate smart materials," said Vilsack. "So Cargill is working on something related to spandex."
According to Cargill representatives, the plant will produce renewable 1-4 butanediol, which, when pulverized, can convert into spandex.
Additionally, Vilsack says the pilot program could create more confidence for individuals to seek out the other programs and funding sources within the USDA and other groups such as the National Resource Conservation Service.
"The key here is for folks to see the roadmap and see how you can make it happen," said Vilsack. "Once you understand it, you're not as fearful as about searching for other programs -- you're not as intimidated."
For more information or to apply for the grant program, visit the National Institute of Food and Agriculture website.