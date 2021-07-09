(Council Bluffs) -- Efforts to expand processing capacity and increase competition in meat and poultry markets were announced in Council Bluffs Friday afternoon.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the USDA is investing $500 million from the American Rescue Plan into grants, loans and other assistance to help plan and expand processing facilities across the country. He also announced more than $150 million in funding to help "small or very small" processing facilities weather COVID-related issues, including reducing inspection costs incurred by the pandemic.
Vilsack made the announcement in conjunction with President Biden's signing of an executive order directing the USDA to create a more competitive market for farmers and ranchers. The secretary says COVID demonstrated the need for increased resiliency in the nation's food chain.
"In the pandemic, we found that our food system and food supply system, while it is incredibly efficient, was not resilient," said Vilsack. "We saw disruptions. When a processing facility shut down here in Iowa, we saw disruptions in the marketplace."
Vilsack says there's a great need for expanded processing capabilities in the country.
"We've got to expand the capacity and processing capacity in this country," he said. "We can no longer rely on a handful of processing companies to do the job, to make the market competitive, to do right by farmers, to ensure as well that we have a resilient food supply system."
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne joined Vilsack in the press conference announcing the USDA's initiative. Axne says she's heard the need for increased local and regional food processing for the past three years. She says COVID provided an "a-ha" moment when it comes to weaknesses in the food chain.
"So many of us know in Iowa, or that part of the industry, where we were," said Axne. "But for many Americans, they had no idea how our food supply chain was funneled into such a tight number of plants."
Vilsack and Axne announced the USDA's commitment during an appearance at Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop in Council Bluffs. Earlier, the secretary and congresswoman visited the site of Cattlemen's Heritage's proposed $325 million beef processing plant in Mills County.