(KMAland) -- USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack spent time in Glasgow, Scotland, at the United Nation’s Climate Change Conference. During several meetings and other events, he spent time emphasizing the renewed commitment of the U.S. to combatting climate change. During a conference call with reporters, the secretary said it’s been a productive trip to Scotland.
“The president came here and spent two days delivering a series of messages about the importance of us being aggressive and forward-thinking on climate. He and leaders in the UAE announced the establishment of the Aim for Climate Initiative, which is an opportunity for America and the UAE to invite the rest of the world, both in terms of countries in terms of NGOs, in terms of universities and knowledge partners, to join with us and to encourage the private sector to also figure out ways in which they can invest greater resources to accelerate innovation in the climate-smart agricultural space.”
The coalition of groups and countries dedicated to combatting climate change and climate-smart ag is growing, with the U.S. right in the middle of it.
“We started with a small handful of countries interested in partnering with us on Aim for Climate, but as a result of the aggressive work of our team at USDA and the team at UAE, we now have over 80 partners, 33 countries, 37 knowledge partners, and we've also been able to identify eight sprint projects. These are projects where the private sector is investing resources to advance a particular research initiative. There are areas where the private sector is partnering with the Food and Agriculture foundation for example, in establishing ways to get to net-zero.”
He worked to reinforce the message that agriculture is not a part of the climate problem but instead is part of the climate solution.
“I think people have been impressed with the extent and degree to which farmers, ranchers, producers, and organizations that represent them are going to be part of the solution. We had an interesting panel discussion to highlight not only the aim for climate initiative but also the Climate Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative.”