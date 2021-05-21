(KMAland) -- New or prospective mothers in Page and Fremont Counties are encouraged to take part in a virtual baby shower on May 26th.
Nicolette McCullough with Partners4Families Coordinated Point of Intake recently joined KMA's AM in the AM to discuss the event designated for any expecting mother or parents with a baby younger than three months in Page and Fremont County.
"It will start at 4 p.m. and end at 5," McCullough said. "There are are a lot of great freebies to have. We are giving out a crib, a couple of car seats and a vacuum."
Those wishing to participate must pick up a swag bag to be eligible for gifts. McCullough says the bags include many essentials, including the ZOOM link for the virtual baby shower.
"We've got some homemade baby blankets from the kindergarten class in South Page," she said. "We have some diapers and information on home visiting programs. A lot of great resources are in those swag bags as well."
McCullough says the event has received positive feedback. Over 30 people have registered.
Those wishing to join can do so via the Fremont, Page, Montgomery Nest Page or contact Southwest Iowa Families at 712-542-3501 or McCullough at 712-344-7197. The full interview with McCullough can be heard below.