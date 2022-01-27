(Oakland) -- Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development will be holding virtual plant identification classes starting February 3rd.
Project Coordinator Lance Brisbois joined the KMA Morning Show earlier this week to give information about the classes.
Brisbois says this is the second year that Golden Hills RC&D held these classes.
"We're working with Dr. Tom Rosburg from Drake University," Brisbois said. "We did a series last winter that was really popular. So, we decided to another this year. They're all virtual. Next week is plant family identification. Being able to look at a plant and know what family it's from is an important first step in figuring out what species it is."
Brisbois says people need to register before each class.
"If people go to GoldenHillsRCD.org/PlantID, the full listing (of classes) is there. They're $10 each, and they're virtual. We'll send out the Zoom link on the day of the event, but you do have to pre-register. So, you can register for one or all eight (classes) if you want. But they are separate registration, and they are $10 each. They are 1-hour classes, and they'll all be on Thursday evenings."
Email Project Coordinator Lance Brisbois with any questions at lance@goldenhillsrcd.org or give him a call at 712-482-3029. You can also visit the website GoldenHillsRCD.org for more information.
You can view the list of classes and times below. The full interview with Brisbois is also below.