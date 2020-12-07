(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council meetings will continue in electronic form the remainder of the year.
Council members will meet via ZOOM Tuesday evening at 6. Virtual council meetings took place from late March until early June because of the coronavirus pandemic's initial stages. ZOOM sessions resumed in October following a spike in area COVID-19 cases. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News virtual meetings will continue as long as case numbers remain high in the community, and region.
"With the spike that we're seeing across the state, and locally," said Lyman, "and, I guess, the continued presence of positive tests, we're going to, I think, finish off the year via ZOOM, and then reassess at the beginning of the (new) year. Ideally, we'd like to be meeting in person, as well, but we want to make sure, again, that we're not leading to any positive cases."
Among agenda items is continued discussion on the proposed sale of property at 804 South Center Street. At its previous meeting in late November, the council tabled action on the sale, and set a deadline for last Friday at noon to receive bids for the property.
"At the last meeting, the council decided to go ahead and request sealed bids--which we went ahead, and had to do on Friday at noon," he said. "We received three bids, so the council will determine which one of those they want to proceed with--if any--and then set the public hearing for meeting on December 22nd."
Lyman says several factors make the South Center property a popular attraction.
"It's a two-story house that I believe at some stage was converted to like an upstairs and downstairs apartment," said Lyman. "Of the properties the city has acquired through our process, it's one of a handful that's in better shape structurally, and it looks like somebody's already started some demo gut work on it. So, it should be quicker as far as rehabilitating goes."
Also on Tuesday's agenda: renewed discussion on prohibiting truck parking on the east side of Railroad Street between Thomas and Sheridan Avenues. ZOOM information will be made available on the city's website, as well as its Facebook page.