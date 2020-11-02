(KMAland) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free virtual workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook squirrels and rabbits to individuals who have little to no hunting experience.
The workshop will be held on November 10th and run from 6-8 in the evening. The class is free and will run through zoom. Iowa State Coordinator for Pheasants Forever, a partnership with the Iowa DNR Jamie Cook talked about the reasoning for creating the workshop.
“Ever since the 1980s there’s been a decline in hunting participation across the country. Fewer and fewer people are connected to hunting, the family farms aren’t as plentiful as they used to be and overall access to land has become a barrier too. These courses are offered as an effort to try and recruit new hunters into it,” Cook said.
This virtual workshop consists of one online knowledge and skills building session with instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient small game hunters. To attend the workshop go to: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/163539. Cook spoke on some of the knowledge that will be gained by participants.
“We’ll discuss what sort of habitats they thrive in. Then we’ll talk a little about equipment and gear, the tactics of what it takes to hunt that critter. We will wrap up with cleaning and field dressing those species,” Cook said.
The course is geared for participants 16 and older and anyone who is under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space online will be limited so it’s important to register early to ensure your spot. To hear the full interview with Jamie Cook click below.