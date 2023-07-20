(Shenandoah) -- It takes a small army to handle the expanded field of teams for this year's Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Championships.
Thirty-eight teams have registered for the second annual event outside the Elks Lodge on U.S. Highway 59--10 more than last year. Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex co-chair the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Hensen says organizers received a great response to the need for volunteers.
"Last year, we had 110 volunteers between four days--Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday," said Hensen. "I don't see that number going down with all the commitments we've got from all the people around town. We're still looking for more help on Friday when the teams come in, but I think we're good as far as volunteers go right now. It's great to see the community actually wrap this around."
Hensen says the number of registered teams is 10 more than last year. That's meant a reconfigeration of space to accommodate the additional teams and vendors.
"We had to recalculate and re-measure the grounds out at the Elks, and make sure we fit everything in," he said. "Stacy has done a great job in terms of finding new vendors. We actually have to account for additional tents and vendor space. It's a neat thing to see how it's grown."
Hensen anticipates an intense competition, as teams vie for the grand championship and other prizes. He says even the Essex and Hamburg Charter High School teams are gearing up for the event.
"One of our high school teams, they've had four practice cooks with their families," said Hensen. "Their staff and faculty have gotten to eat a little bit of really good barbecue for their practice sessions coming up."
Truex says one new award is up for grabs this year--one for the biggest partiers amongst the teams.
"It was at the request of some of the barbecue teams last year," said Truex. "So, this year, we're going to have the biggest partying grew. It's going to be absolutely hilarious because these teams are nuts. So, we just can't wait to see what they do."
Events begin with the introduction of teams "NASCAR style" during the "Fridays After 5" event at 5 p.m. Friday outside the Elks Lodge. Gates open Saturday morning at 11. The first 400 people through the gate receive a sampler platter with sides prepared by 17 of the 35 teams. Cover charges are $5 Friday night and $10 Saturday. Winners are announced Saturday at 3 p.m.