(Shenandoah) -- The annual series of Wabash Trace Marathon Races will take place in Shenandoah and the surrounding areas September 10, and volunteers are still needed to help stage the event.
There are three races at the event, which include a traditional marathon, a half-marathon and a marathon relay.
The races were originally slated to start in Malvern and end in Shenandoah. This year, though, the race will start and finish in Shenandoah, according to race director Becca Castle-Laughlin.
“Things are going well,” Castle-Laughlin said. “We’re kind of settling into the out-and-back race compared to the Malvern start that we initially had, so it’s kind of getting into routine work for us, but we still have those key components like volunteers that we need to recruit for every year.”
The Wabash Marathons give runners a chance to show off their skills while also providing an opportunity for community involvement throughout the southwest Iowa area.
“It’s really great to see the amount of volunteers that come out from the community,” Castle-Laughlin said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to come in for the end of the race and just seeing everybody, the bike leads people through town and then the people at the finish line, it’s just really great to see the excitement from the runners and the volunteers.”
Weather is always a major factor for race conditions, but barring any unforeseen weather in the next 10 days, the Wabash Trace is expected to be pristine on race day.
“The [Wabash] Trace is in really good shape,” Castle-Laughlin said. “It’s been a really dry year so we haven't had problems with erosion from some of the rain events, so it’s in good shape. The runners really enjoy the trail surface because it’s less impact on their joints. We’re looking forward to another great year.”
The full marathon and relay races will start at 7:30 A.M. Saturday, Sept. 10 from downtown Shenandoah, while the half marathon will begin at 8 A.M. from imogene. Volunteers interested in helping out can contact the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association.
