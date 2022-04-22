(Shenandoah) -- Gloomy conditions didn't stop Shenandoah residents from celebrating Earth Day in a big way Friday morning.
Volunteers fanned out across McComb Park in an effort to shore up the park's tree population. Shenandoah's Tree and Park and Recreation Board's in conjunction with the Iowa West Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation sponsored the activity. Members of Shenandoah's ag classes, plus tree board members, park and rec board members and department personnel and city officials participated in the event. Tree Board Member Jamie Fowler organized the tree plantings. Fowler tells KMA News the event was designed to ensure future tree growth in the face of the vicious Emerald Ash Borer--an insect killing off thousands of ash trees across the country, including in Iowa.
"We have a pretty diverse group of trees here," said Fowler. "However, there are about 17 green ash that were in this park, and we don't expect them to be health forever because of the Emerald Ash Borer. So, what we're doing is, we're actually planting 16 trees here today in the park."
Fowler hopes the new trees will help the public enjoy the park in years to come.
"Hopefully, eventually, these trees will grow up and we'll keep the shade we're accustomed to in these parks--even if we lose the ash," she said.
Shenandoah High Ag Instructor Sarah F. Martin says the event helped her students learn some important life skills--such as how to plant trees.
"Everybody's probably going to own a house," said Martin, "or, they're going to be a part of a property, or start a business here in Shenandoah. So, how to take care of a landscape, and how to add beauty to it is very important. So, that's one thing they're learning. And, also to communicate with adults. You're not just with your ag teacher today, you're actually talking to community leaders. You're seeing why they give back, and why they serve others--which is very important to teach any high school, or any student at any age."
Martin says the plantings also helped students learn about natural resources and ecology, as well as the importance of giving back to the community.
"Lot of these student, some of these students will do cross country," she said, "or, they'll have birthday parties here, or they'll have a part of childhood memories that are associated with McComb Park. So, something they don't see every day is Emerald Ash Borer. It affects our community in a slow way, but it does affect our community. So, by taking a proactive approach to healing a community that does know how to save ash trees is a great lesson on life."
Tree plantings are planned in other city parks in the future. Grant money totaling $9,000 from the Arbor Day Foundation's Emerald Ash Borer Recovery Program provided for the purchase of trees, mulch and other supplies for the event.