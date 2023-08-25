(Shenandoah) -- It takes a small army of volunteers to cover a big event like a marathon.
That's why the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association is calling for more volunteers for the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay. Runners from all over KMAland and beyond descend upon the trace for the 12th annual event September 9th. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says the course is familiar to participants.
"Right now, the half marathon starts in Imogene, and runs to Shenandoah, and finishes in front of the historical museum," said Warner. "The marathon and marathon relay start in front of the historical museum, and then run through town out to the Wabash Trace and Sportsman's Park, then run past Imogene, turn around on a certain spot, then run back--so, it's an out-and-back race now. And, of course, they finish at the same place."
Warner says ample volunteers are needed along the marathon course, including more road guards along the course's Shenandoah portion.
"In town, we have several corners, maybe 10-ish, corners that we've got to cover," she said. "The police and sheriff's departments also help out at key points. So, it's those individual corners in town we place people at. Right now, we probably have about half of those covered."
Warner says a myriad of other volunteer positions need filling.
"They can help stuff packets," said Warner. "They can help pass out packets to the runners. That takes place mostly the night before, and the morning of. We have set up, clean up. They can help pass out medals at the end of the race. There's a lot of fun duties."
Anyone wishing to volunteer for the Wabash Trace Marathon should call SCIA at 712-246-3455 or email chamber@sciaiowa.com. Runners may still register by logging onto sciaiowa.com, or GetMeRegistered.com. You can hear Shelly Warner's full interview here: