Voters

(Undated) -- Voters in northwest Missouri rendered a verdict on some key issues in Tuesday's municipal elections.

By a 451-to-202 vote, Atchison County voters approved an increase in the Atchison County Health Department's levy from $10 to $15 per hundred dollars assessed valuation. In Rock Port, voters elected Amy D. Thomas mayor over write-in candidate Joshua Hayes, 138-to-54. And, Ron Deatz defeated Erika Daugherty in the race for Rock Port's north ward alderman's seat, 66-to-21. In the Fairfax R-III School Board race, Theresa L. Larson Pennel and Jon Graves won the two contested seats over Chris Smith. Meanwhile, Jo-Ellen Estes Moore edged Jerry Kirkpatrick in the Westboro mayor's race, 28-to-26. And, Krystal Manchester and Nathan Vardaman were elected to the two vacant Westboro alderman-at-large slots over Ashley Meier.

In Nodaway County, Dannan Carter Patee Merrill and John James McBride won the hotly-contested Maryville City Council seats over Ashley Hendrix and Timothy Jackson. And, James (JR) Kurz and Traci Westfall were the top two votegetters in the Maryville R-2 School Board race over Jill Banker and Monica McCullough.

Results of other city government and school board races in Atchison and Nodaway counties are available at kmaland.com.

