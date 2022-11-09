(Tarkio) -- It's become an Election Night tradition of sorts--Sam Graves giving a victory interview.
The Tarkio Republican won a 12th term in the U.S House of Representatives with an overwhelming victory over Democrat challenger Henry Martin in Missouri's 6th Congressional District. Unofficial results show Graves with 70.22% of the vote to Martin's 27.48%. First elected to Congress in 2000, Graves tells KMA News it's hard to compare this victory over the previous 11 wins.
"Every one is different," said Graves. "Every single election and campaign is different. It's one of the most humbling things ever. When people believe in you and give you your vote--I never take an election for granted, and a vote for granted. It feels great, it really does. It's really one of the humbling experiences ever, and you never get used to it."
Graves attributed his victory to his northwest Missouri roots.
"I'm a very big believer in representing my district's values to Washington D.C.," he said. "I don't represent Washington, D.C. back to my district. The fact that I grew up in Tarkio, I live in Tarkio, I farm in Tarkio--and a very rural district overall--and the fact that I understand what folks in the rural areas face every single day--because I face it, I think that's what makes all the difference."
Graves says one of his priorities upon returning to Washington is providing oversight on the House Transportation Committee, and cutting wasteful spending in that category.
"When you're pushing $1.2 trillion out as fast as it's being pushed out," said Graves, "there's going to be a lot of waste and abuse. We also have to make sure the administration is following the intent of the law, the letter of the law. They've tried to change it through rule making authority. So, that's going to be one of the first priorities in that transportation committee is those infrastructure dollars."
Graves also expressed hope that Republicans would gain control of the U.S House--something that was undetermined as of Wednesday morning. The GOP will maintain control of a U.S. Senate seat, as Republican Eric Schmitt won easily over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine to inherit the seat vacated by Roy Blunt retirement.