(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents will learn more about recent changes in Iowa's voting laws at Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Mace Hensen is a member of a local nonpartisan committee working with Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen to educate the public on changes approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds. Hensen is expected to give a powerpoint presentation on the changes during the council's 6 p.m. meeting at Shenandoah City Hall. Among other things, the sweeping election reform bill shortened the window for absentee voting and moved the poll closing time from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m. In a recent interview with KMA News, Wellhausen says another change is the period of time her office can mail an absentee ballot to a voter.
"They can do mail starting 20 days prior to the start of the election," said Wellhausen, "and we cannot mail out ballots after 15 days prior to the date of the election. So, it's going to be really critical for people to get those requests in, and for us to get them in the mail out to them. We always, by law, get them out. So, if all the requests that come in prior to that 70-day window, once that 20-day window hits and we're allowed to send them, we send out every request we have that day."
Hensen's presentation will take place during the council's public comment period. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the council faces a long list of agenda items, including a public hearing on the proposed sale of city-owned property at 310 Lake Street.
"We've got some fund transfers to close out fiscal year '21," said Lyman. "We're going to get a report on the citywide cleanup, and we're going to ask for council to apply to the USDA to get a new fire truck. We've got the theater management agreement, some discussions regarding the July 3rd vendor fair at Priest Park, then a couple of hiring actions and a new member of our tree board."
In addition, members of the Page County Suicide Prevention Coalition are also expected to give a presentation. Prior to the regular meeting, the council and members of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Board of Directors will tour the Legacy 3 Theater at 5 p.m. The tour is in advance of the theater's reopening on Friday.