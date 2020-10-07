(Salt Lake City) -- The two running mates in the presidential election faceoff in their first and only debate Wednesday night, which you can hear on KMA Radio.
Vice President Mike Pence -- a Republican -- and California Senator Kamala Harris -- a Democrat -- will square off from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City with moderator Susan Page of USA Today. Speaking Monday, Pence said he was excited to take the stage.
"We're looking very much forward to the vice presidential debate," said Pence. "Stakes in this election have never been higher. The choice has never been clearer. And I look forward to the opportunity."
The debate will feature nine 10-minutes segments with each candidate receiving two minutes to respond to the opening question. Both candidates will be separated by plexiglass dividers and will be positioned 12 feet apart. Harris has been in Salt Lake City since this past weekend preparing.
"I'm really honored to be here," said Harris. "I'll be here for the next few days preparing for the debate, and I want to thank the people of Utah for being so welcoming in such a warm way."
KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1 and kmaland.com will carry the debate with coverage from ABC Radio. Pre-debate coverage begins just after 7 p.m. following KMA's airing of a Page County Supervisors Candidates Forum. The actual debate begins at 8 p.m.