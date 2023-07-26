(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is a hot spot for creative youth this week.
For more than 30 years, children from all over KMAland and beyond have made the Wabash Arts Camp a summertime tradition. About 150 campers in grades 3 through 7 are participating in a wide range of classes at Shenandoah's National Guard Armory and other locations around Sportsman's Park. Longtime Wabash Arts Camp Director Kelly Gee says children have the full gamut of arts to choose from.
"It's just a chance for kids to experience different artistic media," said Gee, "like painting and drawing, theatre, dance, origami, ductagami, clay, 3-D sculpture, tie-dye, weaving--you name it. We've got a little bit of everything."
Gee says this year's attendees come from 27 different communities in Iowa, and 12 different states. Over the years, she says the camp has become a summer destination for generations of kids.
"A lot of them have cousins that come here," she said. "It turns into being a family reunion, and all the cousins come to stay with grandma and grandpa for the week. My granddaughter's here this year, so my kids came, and now my grandchildren are starting to come. We've seen more and more of that--former campers now bringing their children just to experience what they had experienced when they were little."
Talented instructors guide the students through the various classes. First-year instructor Carrie Hansen of Sidney is an art teacher in the Sidney School District. For Hansen, the camp offers a bridge between school years.
"I've heard about it for a long time," said Hansen. "I have a friend who has taught here before, and she encouraged me to look into it. By July, I start to miss being around the kids, so it's a nice break in between the summer before I go back to school."
Third-year instructor Cass Hullman of Hamburg teaches the Colorful Characters class. Hullman says the camp offers kids an avenue for artistic expression.
"It gives kids a good outlet to express themselves," said Hullman, "and try to take something from their mind, and put in on paper. I think it's very important for kids to keep being creative."
As for the campers, Trinity Findley of Gentry, Missouri is in her third year at the camp. And, the 6th grader-to-be enjoys returning every summer.
"I love art," said Findley. "Art is one of my favorite things to do. I love Wabash Arts Camp because it has so many different kinds of art. My mom went here, so she talks about it a lot, and I really like it."
One of the camp's traditions within a tradition is the mural project. This year, students and instructors are touching up some of the previous murals visible all over Shenandoah. Wabash Arts Camp activities run through Friday.