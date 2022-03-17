(Farragut) -- An annual trail fundraiser and music showcase returns to the KMA airwaves this weekend.
The annual Wabash Trace/Farragut Admiral Trail Live Radio Show will take place on Sunday, March 20th airing on KMA 960 from 1-4 p.m. at the Waterfalls in Farragut. Southwest Iowa Nature Trails President Becca Castle recently joined the KMA "Morning Show" and says part of the proceeds this year will go towards the ultimate goal of connecting the two trails. Currently, the trail only extends roughly two miles from Farragut towards Shenandoah.
"And then the trail kind of stops, so the base is there, the ballast, but unfortunately there's a bridge crossing that was burned I believe and you can't get across all the way to Highway 2," Castle explained. "So Phase 2 would be completing the surfacing to Highway 2 and replacing that bridge so it could be a true connection."
Castle says Phase 3 of the Admiral Trail project would include bringing the trail into Shenandoah, ultimately linking up with the Wabash Trace.
Included at the event on Sunday will be several sponsorship reads and plenty of musical performances, including John Rogers. Rogers, a Shenandoah native, says the event always serves as a fun way to meet up with old friends.
"We all just kind of congregate there, and it's a big hometown gathering for a bunch of people that have Shen and Southwest Iowa ties," Rogers said. "I assume Jeff Slater will be playing some, Rick Hillyard who takes care of most of the technical stuff, he and I were bandmates back in the day as well. I'm not sure who all is going to be there, but I'll tell you, everybody that's there is good."
Rodgers adds it is always special when he gets to perform while donating to a good cause.
"You know anytime that you can do something where you can get your own yaw-yaws out by playing and singing, and you get to throw a few shekels at a worthy cause, I mean, why wouldn't we all support it," Rogers emphasized.
Castle says the event, which started as just a fundraiser for the Trace, has evolved over the years to include the Admiral Trail.
"This the ninth year that we've done this fundraiser," Castle said. "It started out at the Wabash Winery, and then after Shelly (Skahill) sold that business, we moved it to the Waterfalls and joined forces with the Admiral Trail to make it a fundraiser for the both of us."
There is no cost to attend the event, but donations are welcome. Those interested in placing a $50 sponsorship for the event can reach out to the Wabash Trace on Facebook or email at wabashtracenaturetrail@gmail.com, or contact Becca Castle at 515-210-0269. You can hear the full interviews with Becca Castle and John Rogers below.