(Farragut) -- For the 10th year, an annual trail fundraiser and music showcase returns to the KMA airwaves this weekend.
The annual Wabash Trace/Admiral Trail Live Radio Show will take place Sunday and air on KMA 960 from 1-4 p.m. at the Waterfalls Venue in Farragut. Event organizers Becca Castle and Bill Hillman joined KMA's "Morning Show" Wednesday to preview the event. Castle says the showcase serves as a great way to raise funds for the Wabash Trace's general fund covering a variety of expenses.
"We have a lot of expenses from insurance, to surfacing for the trail, bridge repairs, and fuel for the tractors," said Castle. "You name it because it's basically like maintaining a 63-mile long park."
While the showcase initially started as a fundraiser for just the Wabash Trace, Castle says they began incorporating the Farragut-based Admiral Trail when the event moved to the Waterfalls Venue. She adds funds raised will also be going towards expanding the surfacing of the Admiral Trail, which is currently surfaced from Farragut to 390th Avenue between Manti Park and Highway 2.
"Right now the next phase they're working on is the surfacing from 390th to Highway 2, and that section does include a bridge which is obviously a huge expense," Castle explained. "They've got a few grants secured and they're working on a few others, but it really is a long process and takes a lot of money."
Castle says there will be a wide variety of artists showcasing their musical abilities during the event, including multiple members of the Iowa Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, including Rick Hillyard and John Shirley, along with other entertainers Jeff Slater and Drew Morelock, to name a few. Castle adds Hillyard also handles the majority of the sound and equipment work for the event.
But, Hillman says they save the best for last with a grand finale when all the musicians will be on stage together.
"A lot of these entertainers are friends with each other and they don't see each other because they're always working on a Saturday night or Friday night," said Hillman. "So when they get together, and a lot of them do the same type of music, they can just pick out a song and follow along. One of them usually takes the lead and all of them are on stage at the same time. It's really fun to watch and listen to from your radio."
There is no cost to attend the event, but donations are welcome. For those interested in placing a $50 sponsorship for the event, a link is available on the Wabash Trace website or Facebook page. You can also contact Becca Castle at 515-210-0269. You can hear the full interview with Becca Castle and Bill Hillman below: